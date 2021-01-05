An Irons man, who previously pleaded guilty to a weapons charge, drug charge and a charge of trespassing, was sentenced to time in the Mason County Jail and probation Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Jeffrey Jacob-Alan Little, 37, of 7579 W. 6 Mile Road, Irons, was sentenced to concurrent terms of 12 months in jail on the charge of carrying a concealed weapon and use of methamphetamine. On the misdemeanor charge of trespassing he was sentenced to 30 days in jail and was given credit for time already served. He was also placed on probation for two years for the weapons charge.
Specifically, he was sentenced to 12 months discretionary jail time, with five months to be served up front, for carrying a concealed weapon. He was given credit for 155 days already served in jail and will forfeit the weapon. Should he be released directly to a inpatient treatment program, the judge stated that he would receive day for day jail credit.
On the use of methamphetamine, he was sentenced to 12 months in jail, with 155 days to be served up front and was given credit for 155 days already served. He was ordered to pay $758 in fines, costs and other court fees and a $30 per month supervisory fee.
Prosecutor Lauren Krienbrink and defense attorney Cory Rickett agreed that a plea agreement had been reached for Little to serve jail time and probation.
Rickett did say that his client was trying to get himself into a rehabilitation program that would be six months in length.
Little addressed the court saying that he realized his decisions were “not the smartest he’d ever made.”
“I’ve realized that my decisions affected not only myself but my son,” he said, “and I just want to get out of here, get the help I need and get back to my son.”