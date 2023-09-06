Jury selection began Wednesday for an embezzlement trial in 51st Circuit Court, and it was the second attempt to hold a trial this year in the case.
Jessica Michelle Englebrecht, 36, faces 11 felony counts as it relates to allegations of embezzlement from vulnerable adults in various amounts. In March, after two days, the jury pool was exhausted, and the trial was adjourned. The trial in March was overseen by Judge Susan Sniegowski. Wednesday’s trial was overseen by retired visiting Judge Tim Hicks.
Hicks said the case was expected to last 12 days, and he read over a list of dozens of names of individuals that may be called as witnesses.
The case against Englebrecht was brought by the attorney general’s office with Assistant Attorney General Dan Gunderson. Englebrecht’s attorney is Tracie Dinehart.
The jury pool overflowed to start with some standing within the courtroom. To alleviate some of the seating issues, 14 jurors were seated in the jury box. From there, the number of jurors was whittled down as the day progressed. Near the lunch break, the room was a little more than half filled.
A jury was seated at 3:53 p.m. with 11 men and three women and there were only three people in the jury pool remaining when the group was seated.
Once a jury was excused for the day, Dinehart raised an objection on its selection. Dinehart said that while 160 people were called for jury duty and half were to go through the process Wednesday with the other half on Thursday, if necessary.
Court staff divided the jury summons alphabetically by last name. For Wednesday, about 70 were on hand for selection after several were excused for various reasons.
Dinehart said the jurors may not be as random as they could have been because of being called via their surnames with last names that began with the first 13 or so letters of the alphabet. Hicks and Gunderson said their both did not realize the issue with people with surnames as the jury selection process was underway.
The attorneys were asked to review the issue Wednesday night for the potential for a motion to be decided by Hicks Thursday morning.
Englebrecht faces eight felony counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult $1,000 or more but less than $20,000. She is also facing two additional felony counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult $200 or more but less than $1,000. A 11th charge, felony obstruction of an investigation into commingling funds by a caregiver of vulnerable adults, was also an allegation.
Michigan State Police Sgt. Kelsey Case investigated the incidents and the offense date was listed as April 1, 2017. Englebrecht was appointed to serve as a guardian and/or conservator to 10 individuals by probate court.
Jury instructions and opening statements in the case were expected to take place Thursday morning.