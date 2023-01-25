After some starts and stops, a jury was seated Wednesday afternoon in a felony trial of Jared Michael Chrysler in 51st Circuit Court.
Chrysler, 32, is accused of a single felony count of malicious destruction of police property. The initial incident took place July 21, 2021, and was investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
The trial itself is expected to get underway Thursday morning.
The jury of 13 people, including an alternate, was seated at approximately 3:45 p.m., Wednesday. Before the jury selections began Wednesday morning, visiting judge Timothy Hicks heard two motions from the prosecutor’s office.
One, Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink sought to have any reference to a previous trial that finished in a mistrial last year before Judge Peter Wadel. However, Hicks ruled that should there be a possibility of impeaching a witness based on previous testimony, that option should be available for Chrysler’s attorney, Tracie Dinehart.
The second motion from Kreinbrink sought to bring an additional felony count of resisting and obstructing an officer. Kreinbrink argued that the prosecutio can seek the additional charge at any time — even after a trial.
Dinehart successfully argued that the additional count was coming the day of the trial and did not allow for her to have the time to prepare a defense.
Jury selection was also interrupted after lunch as Dinehart inquired about the competency of her client to even start the trial itself. After an hour of testimony and arguments by both attorneys, Hicks decided that Chrysler could undergo the trial.
It took another hour for the jury selection process to conclude.