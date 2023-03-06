Jury selection for what is a believed to be a two-week trial for a woman charged with more than 10 counts of embezzling from a vulnerable adults will go into a second day after it began Monday in 51st Circuit Court in Ludington.
Jessica Michelle Englebrecht, 35, is facing eight felony counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult $1,000 or more but less than $20,000. She is also facing three additional felony counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult $200 or more but less than $1,000. A 12th charge, felony obstruction of an investigation into commingling funds by a caregiver of vulnerable adults, was also an allegation.
Michigan State Police Sgt. Kelsey Case investigated the incidents and the offense date was listed as April 1, 2017. Englebrecht was appointed to serve as a guardian and/or conservator to 11 individuals by probate court.
The case was being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Dan Gunderson. Englebrecht is represented by Tracie Dinehart.
Englebrecht was arraigned in 79th District Court before Judge Peter Wader in November 2020. She is out on a $7,500 personal recognizance bond.
When the afternoon session of court opened, 10 people remaining from the jury pool beyond the 13 people seated in and near the jury box. Fourteen people were to be seated in the jury — 12 jurors and two alternates. During the morning session of jury selection, 10 individuals were excused because of medical issues.
The jury pool dwindled in the morning, too, for a variety of reasons.
By the time court went into recess around 4 p.m., there were 13 jurors in the box and two prospective jurors in the pool. Jury selection is scheduled to continue Tuesday morning.