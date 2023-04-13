As the second day of the 51st Circuit Court trial of Deandre Cavelle Winston continued Wednesday, the victim and expert witnesses were called to testify.
Winston is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct third degree, using force or corrosion.
Donielle Wright, the victim in the case, laid out her activities of the night of the alleged encounter with Winston which allegedly occurred on March 24, 2019, at a home in Hamlin Township.
She testified that she met up with a girlfriend, identified only as Chelsea, at Gasoline Alley, then they went to the Sand Bar. Two bars on South James Street in Ludington. Then they made their way to the Tiki Bar, located on the main floor of the Stearns Motor Inn on Ludington Avenue. Wright said by this time William Buchanan, a friend, had joined them. Wright said that by the time they reached the Tiki she had three drinks of Red Bull and Vodka.
At the Tiki, she said she had two more of the same drink along with glasses of water. She said she also had a shot of tequila. She said she was drinking water in an effort to sober up a bit to be able to drive because Chelsea was drunk.
She said Winston was at the bar, but she was standing there talking to Buchanan and Winston was trying to distract her.
Wright said she had her last drink at the bar and turned around and that was all she remembers until the next morning.
The next morning she said she woke up in William Buchanan’s bed and said she didn’t feel “right.” She said she knew she needed to have William take her to get her vehicle and go home.
Wright said when she woke up she discovered that her underpants were missing and that someone had taken her socks and boots off.
After she got dropped off she said she was scared and confused. Then she said she went into her house and used the bathroom and realized she had wiped bright red blood.
“It was then that I realized I needed to go to the doctor,” the very composed Wright said. “So I went to the (emergency room) and they sent me to the COVE shelter.”
It was there that Tracy Moody, a nurse practitioner, examined Wright, and began the procedure of filing a rape kit.
Under cross-examination by defense attorney Horia Neagos, Wright admitted that she and Winston previously intimate in the beginning of February 2019.
Moody, who is an urgent care worker for Trinity Heath in Grand Rapids, also continues to be the sexual assault nurse examiner program manager at COVE.
She explained what samples were taken, where she found bruising and all the paperwork that had to be filled out. Part of that she said was an interview with the victim as soon as she arrived at the shelter. Moody said that aftercare is also given to the victim and that may include antibiotics or other medications,
The afternoon opened with the only witness left to be called by either side, Lisa Champion, a civilian forensic biologist for 16 years at the Michigan State Police Crime Lab in Rockford.
Champion explained the painstaking long process of obtaining DNA samples from materials there are given. She did say during her testimony that the particular samples in regard to this case that she tested showed samples of Winston’s DNA as well as Wright’s.
At the conclusion of Campion’s testimony the prosecution and the defense both rested their cases.
Presiding visiting judge Tim Hicks dismissed the jury after the testimony and the trial will resume at 8:30 a.m. Friday beginning with jury instructions followed by the jury deliberation process.