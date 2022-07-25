A woman was bound over on various felony charges including murder, arson and killing/torturing animals following a preliminary exam Monday in 79th District Court before Judge John Middlebrook.
Hope Lynn Snyder, 41, of Kincheloe, was bound over on charges of homicide open murder statutory short form, homicide murder first degree felony, first degree arson, two counts of killing/torturing animals in the second degree and a habitual offender supplemental warrant third conviction.
The charges are from an incident that occurred Nov. 22, 2021, off of North Morse Road in Sheridan Township where Jeffrey Grant, 57, of Fountain, died in a fire as well as two dogs.
Middlebrook ruled the circumstantial evidence supports probable cause to bind the case over to 51st Circuit Court.
“It’s interesting from the autopsy report that the examiner noted that Mr. Grant was dead, that there was soot in his lungs, in his esophagus and in his stomach,” Middlebrook said. “Apparently he had gotten up off of where he was sleeping on. According to the report, there was a blanket around his foot as if he tried to make it to the doorway but was unable to. At least for probable cause purposes, the fire, the soot and the smoke overcame him as was reported by all of the witnesses on the scene and he was unable to make it out.”
Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink, in arguing for the bindover, went over the testimony heard during the preliminary examination.
“Most poignant for this court’s consideration are these Facebook messages, which were entered into the record,” Kreinbrink said. “Those messages, your honor, paint a picture of a defendant who, quite frankly, is pissed off.”
Kreinbrink described the messages, concluding, that Snyder was the one to start the fire that morning.
“Those Facebook messages speak for themselves as for the defendant’s intent in this matter,” Kreinbrink said, adding about the fire, “We have a defendant that wanted to steal money. We have a defendant that wanted to steal a truck. And, we have a defendant that wanted to get away with… She lit that house on fire to get away with it.”
Tracie Dinehart, Snyder’s attorney, said much of the testimony that was offered was circumstantial.
“With regard to whether or not Snyder caused this death, or even caused this fire,… looking at the record as a whole today, there’s no indication beyond circumstantial conjecture whether or not Miss Snyder caused this fire,” Dinehart said. “I’ll concede… that the fire caused the death.
“But what we don’t have in this record is any indication that Hope was the one that set this fire, that Hope was the one that started this fire.”
Kreinbrink called four witnesses to the stand in the morning session, and an additional witness in the afternoon.
Mason County Sheriff’s Det. Michael Kenney’s testimony was the longest as he related several messages Snyder sent to Jacob Snyder and Lawn Schroeder over the course of several hours the night before and the morning of the fire.
When prompted, Kenney read several messages that were sent by Hope Snyder — including those that indicated that she discussed options on what could be done with Grant.
“The message from Hope Snyder to Jacob Snyder, ‘I know I need to put him to sleep, get the truck, go get Audrey and either she will (expletive) him or she will help me do whatever the plan ends up being,’” Kenney said of a message sent at 8:12 p.m., Nov. 21, 2021.
Later, he read another of the several messages, from 3:13 a.m., Nov. 22, 2021.
“The message reads, ‘Oh, I am this guy, can’t find his dope sack and just told me I need to help him find it. And I’m not leaving until he finds it. I don’t even know him. Mason does, and Mason left me here. What a (expletive). But this fool don’t know me. I’ll burn this (expletive) to the ground right now,’” Kenney said.
Kenney also received records of the location of Snyder’s phone through search warrants. He testified to he whereabouts both at the residence Grant was living in, and as she traveled from Mason County.
She eventually took a flight from MBS International Airport near Freeland to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus. Posma testified that he and Kenney interviewed Snyder in Romulus before invoking her Miranda rights and asking for an attorney.
Barry Ruger, assistant fire chief with the Fountain Area Fire Department, testified to his work on the scene that day. He said he was one of the members of the fire department fighting the fire, and he was assigned to vent the heat in the two-story residence from its roof.
Ruger said he heard a rumor that perhaps someone was inside the residence. As the structure was venting, fire crews could determine that two dogs were in the residence. Then, they were able to locate Grant.
Ruger testified that crews needed to cut a hole larger than ones for venting because the stairs from the first to the second floor was consumed in the fire.
Michigan State Police Sgt. Joseph Allen, a certified fire investigator, testified that the fire began apparently in a closet below the stairway by some sort of incendiary. He was not able to determine what it was that began the fire.
Roughly three months after the fire, Allen said — based on what he was told by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office — that he believes an alcohol-based gel used with a wood pellet stove could have been the material used to start the fire.
“Based upon on information from Det. Posma and other detectives, there was a jug of gel fire starter that was seen in the living room near the pellet stove,” Allen said. “Based on what he had obtained, we believed that was probably likely the first fuel which can be lighted very easily with any number of energy sources (such as a) lighter (or) match.”
Before the preliminary exam itself, Dinehart, asked that the court delay the proceedings on a question of recusing the prosecution from the case. Snyder pleaded guilty to attempted unlawful driving away a motor vehicle — a black Chevy Avalanche that was owned by Victor Adamczak, lent to Grant and she took to Saginaw. At the time of the case, she was represented by Sarah Valente when Valente was working as a defense attorney.
Snyder was scheduled to be sentenced in that case shortly after she was arraigned on the murder charges. She is still awaiting sentencing in that case, and Dinehart represents her.
In a case involving Kelsey Dias, Dias’ attorney, Karri Russell, successfully argued in 51st Circuit Court to disqualify the Mason County prosecutor’s office from the case because Judge Susan Sniegowski determined the office did not put into place enough safeguards separating Valente from matters she served as a defense attorney to when she began working with the prosecutor’s office.
Kreinbrink told the court Monday that Sniegowski’s decision was being appealed in the Michigan Court of Appeals.
Middlebrook decided that any motions to seek recusal of the prosecuting attorney’s office will be decided in circuit court.