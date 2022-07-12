A 28-year-old Ludington man was arraigned Tuesday in 79th District Court on a felony count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.
Kevin James Kaiser was arraigned on the charge as well as a a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction after he was arrested in the early morning hours Tuesday by the Ludington Police Department.
According to the department, Kaiser was charged in relation to an incident that took place on Sept. 12, 2021, in the 600 block of East Dowland Street.
The victim in the case, according the department, was a 39-year-old Ludington man who was allegedly stabbed. He was treated at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for two stab wounds and was released.
Kaiser was arraigned by Magistrate Glenn Jackson III Tuesday and a $50,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 20.