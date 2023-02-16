A Ludington man is likely facing additional felony counts of resisting and obstructing police officers after a disturbance at the Mason County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon.
Carl Lee Herring, 32, was in 79th District Court for a probable cause hearing on an incident that took place on Feb. 5 Wednesday afternoon. According to a report of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Herring allegedly caused a disturbance and fought with deputies in the courtroom at the courthouse around 1:56 p.m. Herring allegedly became irate and a struggled ensued with two deputies. The deputies were able to restrain Herring, and he was later transported to the Mason County Jail.
Mason County Undersheriff Derrek Wilson said the report was being reviewed by the prosecutor’s office Thursday morning.
Herring was in the court facing a felony charge of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer from an incident earlier this month investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. He also had a count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction. Herring had a $10,000 10% bond set for the charges from the Feb. 5 incident.
According to online records of 79th District Court, Herring has yet to be arraigned on the new allegations.