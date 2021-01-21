A Ludington man was arrested by deputies of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday for allegedly huffing a chemical agent in the men’s bathroom of the Ludington Walmart.
Noah Ross Blanton, 25, 4787 W. Chauvez Road, Ludington, was arraigned on two misdemeanor charges of prohibited use of a chemical agent Wednesday in 79th District Court by Magistrate Glenn Jackson III.
Deputies were called to the store at 8:07 p.m. Wedneday in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township with a report of Blanton allegedly huffing chemicals from an aerosol can in the bathroom.
Blanton was arraigned in a separate case on a misdemeanor charge of prohibited use of chemical agents after he was arrested Jan. 8 where he also allegedly was in the men’s bathroom at the Ludington Walmart inhaling chemical agents.
In each case, a $5,000, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A preliminary exam in each case was scheduled for Jan. 25.