A man who was one of the victims in an assault with a gun incident Thursday night in the City of Ludington has also been arrested on an unrelated weapons charge.
Lancelot Christopher Peebles, 27, of 506 E. Danaher Street Apt. No. 3, was arrested by Ludington City Police Friday. He was arraigned by Magistrate Genn Jackson on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon on Monday. Jackson set his bond at $2,500 cash or surety. His next court appearance is scheduled for 3 p.m. Aug. 26 for a probable cause hearing.
Ludington City Police would not verify that Peebles was one of the victims in the incident involving Jeffery Kaiser, 56, of Ludington, that occurred Thursday night in the 500 block of East Danaher Street. However, 79th District Court felony complaint documents issued against Jeffery Kaiser list Lancelot Peebles as one of the witnesses to the incident, and also as a victim of assault with intent to rob while armed.
Police would not confirm that Peebles was a victim in the assault because it is against department policy to release the names of victims in crimes that include assaults, according to Acting Capt. Steve Wietrzykowski.
Peebles was arrested Friday by city police in an incident they say was separate from the Thursday night incident.
Kaiser was arrested on nine felony counts as well as being a habitual offender, second offense notice. The habitual offender notice increases the maximum penalty for all the other charges by one and one-half times the maximum sentence.