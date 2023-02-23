A Ludington man was arraigned Wednesday on multiple felony counts including criminal sexual conduct first degree and possession of child sexually abusive material in two files in 79th District Court.
Bradley Curtis Drake, 26, 6060 N. Stiles Road, was arraigned on both files by Magistrate Glenn Jackson III with a $100,000 cash or surety bond set.
“The original complaint came in Jan. 24 of this year,” said Undersheriff Derrek Wilson. “There’s two different (files) because there (are) two different victims. One is an adult and one is a juvenile.”
In one file, Drake is charged with criminal sexual conduct first degree relationship, using a computer to commit a crime and child abusive commercial activity, all stemming from a Jan. 1, 2022, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
In the other file, Drake is charged with unlawful imprisonment, using computers to commit a crime, possession of child sexually abusive material, interfering with electronic communications and domestic violence. All of those charges are from an incident on Nov. 26, 2022, and these allegations were investigated by the sheriff’s office.
“It’s a huge case,” Wilson said.
More charges could come against Drake, too, in the coming days.
“Investigators are still digging through stuff. They put a lot together in a short period time,” Wilson said. “The longest time was computer stuff, getting downloads. There wasn’t a huge rush (to file charges). The victims didn’t have contact with the suspect (recently). We had to establish the probable cause for the warrant. It was the computer forensics took the longest.
“There could be more stuff.”
Wilson said he felt “horrible” for the alleged victims.
According to online records, Drake has yet to have an attorney to represent him.
A probable cause hearing was scheduled in both matters for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, before 79th District Court Judge John Middlebrook.