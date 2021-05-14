A 39-year-old Ludington man was arrested on three counts after he allegedly punched a former girlfriend in the face Thursday night and then left the scene.
The man was arrested by the Ludington Police Department on charges for aggravated domestic assault, violating his bond conditions and interfering with a 911 call. Once he was located, he was taken into custody and lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The victim of the assault, a 38-year-old Ludington woman, was taken to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital by police for treatment of her injuries.
The alleged incident began when the man showed up at the woman’s apartment at 10:18 p.m. in the 400 block of South Harrison Street. He was living with the woman in a dating relationship for the last three years. However, at the time of the alleged incident, an order from the 79th District Court prohibited him from having any contact with the victim.
The woman allowed him to enter her apartment and an argument began, which became heated police say. The woman attempted to call 911 after the man refused to leave her apartment. However, the man allegedly took her phone away from her. Police say at that point, the man allegedly punched the woman in the nose with a ringed-finger causing a cut on the bridge of her nose.
The man left the apartment, but was tracked down by police in the 200 block of South Park Street a short time later and arrested.