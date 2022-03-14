Attempting to leave the Ludington Walmart store without paying for merchandise landed a 32-year-old Ludington man in the Mason County Jail Saturday night.
Jeffery Clay Young, 6571 E. Beech St., Ludington, was arrested and lodged in the Mason County Jail shortly after the 8:48 p.m. incident Saturday. Young was arraigned by Magistrate Glenn Jackson III on felony counts of unarmed robbery, possession of analogues and habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction Monday in 79th District Court.
Mason County Sheriff deputies were called to the store, located in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township, after Young allegedly tried to leave it without paying for $100 worth of merchandise. When an employee tried to stop him, Young allegedly forcibly pushed and shoved the employee. There were no injuries in the incident.
A $10,000 cash only bond was set by Jackson, with one of the conditions being that he may not enter the Walmart if he leaves the Mason County Jail on the bond. He also is to not purchase, possess or consume alcohol, marijuana or controlled substances unless they’re prescribed.
A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 23.