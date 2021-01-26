A 34-year-old Ludington man was arrested on a charge of assault by strangulation after Ludington police officers were called to a scene at 7:50 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Rowe Street.
Vaughn Anthony Andrus, 34, 802 N. Rowe Apt. 3, Ludington, was arraigned Saturday on the felony count by Magistrate Glenn Jackson III.
According to a report from the Ludington Police Department, Andrus allegedly assaulted a 41-year-old Ludington man. The report did not indicate if the victim sought medical attention.
Bond was set at $7,5000, 10 percent deposit. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 3.