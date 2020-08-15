A 58-year-old Ludington man faces nine felony counts including assault with intent to rob while armed, felonious assault and felony firearm after a pair of incidents Thursday night in Ludington.
Jeffrey Allen Kaiser, 58, 209 S. Rowe St., Ludington, was arraigned Friday morning by Attorney Magistrate Glenn Jackson III in 79th District Court on a felony charge of assault with intent to rob while armed, four counts of felony firearm, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and a felony count carrying a concealed weapon. There was also a habitual offender second offense notice, according to the felony complaint.
The Ludington Police Department arrested Kaiser late Thursday night after the incidents.
According to a press release from the department, officers responded to a call of a felonious assault with a gun at 6:17 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Danaher Street.
Acting Capt. Steve Wietrzykowski told the Daily News the victim in the alleged assault was a 27-year-old Ludington man.
A little more than an hour later, at 7:23 p.m., officers responded to a call of a man walking with a gun in the 200 block of South Rowe Street, according to the release. Wietrzykowski told the Daily News a Ludington man in his 50s occupied the home.
Officers, along with deputies of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and troopers of the Michigan State Police, secured a home in the 200 block of South Rowe Street, according to the release. The Mason-Oceana Emergency Response Team also responded with an armored vehicle and the use of a robot to look into the windows of the home to make sure it was clear for officers to enter, Wietrzykowski said. The extra officers were called in because of the threats made and Kaiser’s criminal history.
At approximately 10 p.m., the suspect voluntarily exited the house, according to the release.
According to the felony complaint, Kaiser allegedly assaulted an individual with the intent to rob and steal while armed with a pistol, and the felony count carries a prison sentence of life or any term of years.
The three felonious assault charges are from alleged incidents with a woman and two men. Each felony count carries a sentence of four years in prison and/or a $2,000 fine.
Because Kaiser was allegedly armed with a pistol during the incident, he was charged with the four felony firearm charges. Each count carries a sentence of two yeas in prison to be served consecutively and preceding any term of prison imposed for the felony or attempted felony conviction.
The carrying a concealed weapon charge carries a sentence of five years or a fine of $2,500.
A handgun was recovered during a search of the residence along with ammunition, according to the release. Wietrzykowski said the department is still working on the evidence and reports from the incidents.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Ludington Police Department at (231) 843-3425.
Jackson set bond in the case at $25,000, cash only. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 26.