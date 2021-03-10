A 36-year-old Ludington man was arrested early Wednesday following a scuffle with Ludington City Police at an apartment house in the 300 block of North Rowe Street.
The man was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and on two outstanding warrants from 79th District Court. The warrants charge him with failing to appear on a assault and battery charge and for failing to show for a arraignment on an unspecified charge.
Police received three different complaints — one at 12:54 a.m., again at 1:15 a.m. and the last time, at 2:35 a.m., about the man — who the complainant said was playing his television loudly and yelling. The first two times officers arrived at the apartment house the man refused to open his door.
The third time officers responded they found the subject out in the apartment house’s common area. Police say that this time, the man was standing outside of the complainant’s door yelling and banging on his door. Officers say the 36-year-old fled to his apartment through the common area where police told him he was under arrest.
Police officers were able to catch him before he locked his apartment door. Officers then took the man to the ground, where he allegedly laid on his arms, refusing to submit to arrest. The two officers were eventually able to get him handcuffed and take him into custody.
He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
One Ludington officer received a minor laceration to his hand for which he did not seek medical treatment.