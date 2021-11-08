A Ludington man was charged with three felonies following an incident Saturday morning.
Brian Keith Blackburn, 31, was arraigned Sunday on two felony counts of assault by strangulation and a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) in 79th District Court by Magistrate Glenn Jackson III.
Officers with the Ludington Police Department responded at 10:06 a.m., Saturday, to the 400 block of South Harrison Street for a domestic disturbance. According to the report, one victim, a 35-year-old Ludington woman, had red marks around her neck and face. The report indicated a second victim, a 13-year-old Ludington boy, had a cut to his hand. Neither sought medical attention for their injuries.
Blackburn had scratches on his back and arms and a cut to his finger, according to the police report. He was treated at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, and following treatment, was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
A $10,000 cash only bond was set in the matter on Sunday during the arraignment. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Nov. 17.