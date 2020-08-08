A Ludington man had a busy day in 79th District Court Wednesday as Judge Peter Wadel adjudicated six different pending cases.
Sean Russell Daugherty, 36, 210 E. Filer St. Apt. 3, Ludington, was in court with the six separate cases stemming from incidents between Jan. 10 and July 20. Of those incidents, four were between June 16 and July 20, and two occurred on the same day, June 16. All of the incidents were investigated by the Ludington Police Department.
Daugherty pleaded guilty to a charge of malicious destruction of property less than $200 that arose from an incident Jan. 10. He was sentenced to two days in jail with credit for two days, may serve 93 days of jail at the court’s discretion in the next year and must pay $468.86 in fines and costs for the guilty plea.
He had one case that was brought from an incident on March 2 dismissed. In that case, Daugherty was charged with disorderly person — trespassing/illegal entering, and Wadel dismissed the charge with prejudice.
Daugherty had two cases brought from two separate incidents on June 16. In one case, he pleaded guilty to retail fraud third degree. He was sentenced to two days in jail with credit for two days, may serve 93 days of jail at the court’s discretion in the next year, cannot enter any Ludington Wesco and must pay $137.99 in fines and costs including $12.99.
In the second case that was brought from incidents on June 16, Daugherty had a charge of trespassing dismissed with prejudice.
Seventeen days later, on July 3, Daugherty was arrested by Ludington Police. He pleaded guilty to the charge of operating without a license on his person, and he was sentenced to two days in jail with credit for two days, may serve 90 days of jail at the court’s discretion in the next year and must pay $125 in fines and costs.
The sixth and final case was from an incident on July 20. Daugherty was sentenced to six days in jail with credit for six days, may serve 93 days of jail at the court’s discretion in the next year and must pay $285 in fines and costs after he pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied. A charge of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a charge of maintaining a drug house were dismissed with prejudice.