A Ludington man received a delayed sentence after pleading guilty to two felony counts of resisting an officer and a misdemeanor count of disturbing the peace in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon.
Cody Alan Harrison, 36, received the sentence from Judge Susan Sniegowski. The delayed sentence calls for the case to come back in 11 months before Sniegowski. In that time, Harrison is to receive alcohol and substance abuse counseling and testing. If he successfully completes the treatment, the two felony charges would be reduced.
Harrison’s attorney, Tracie McCarn-Dinehart, argued before the sentence was handed down that while her client was loud, he did not physically endanger the officers that apprehended him.
“He was verbal. He was very loud. But there was not any injury that was properly perceived at this time,” McCarn-Dinehart said. “He wasn’t fighting back. He wasn’t swinging.”
Mason County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Beth Hand countered.
“Clearly, when an individual is fighting with two armed officers inside a bar, which the defendant was not complying with their orders, he does place them in danger of injury,” Hand said. “Failing to comply with officers, in fact, does place them danger of injury.”
Sniegowski agreed with Hand.
McCarn-Dinehart also stated that Harrison suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, something that was a result of his service in the armed forces.
“He’s been working the (Veterans Administration) every day ever since this incident started,” she said. “Since working with the VA, he’s been addressing alcohol-related problems. That obviously triggered or had been triggered as this all occurred.
“I believe this is an isolated incident. I do not believe this is a normal pattern of conduct for Mr. Harrison.”
Harrison also addressed the judge before the sentence was issued.
“I did make a mistake. I do realize that. It really opened my eyes. I have been taking the necessary steps because I have a wife and two kids,” he said. “I will do what I need to do to get through this.”
Harrison pleaded to the charges on May 11. A fourth count of trespassing was dismissed.
The charges were from an incident on Feb. 26 at the Sand Bar in the 200 block of South James Street in Ludington.
Beyond the delayed sentence, Sniegowski sentenced Harrison to a year of probation, and he received credit for two days served in the jail. He also will pay $708 in fines and costs plus a $30 per month in monitoring fees.