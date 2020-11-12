Joshua Robert Steven Smith admitted his responsibility in a case involving carrying a concealed weapon and a drug charge in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday and said he was ready to “put it all behind him” and move forward with his life.
Smith, 25, 926 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington, was charged with two counts of carrying a concealed weapon; one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, per se; one charge of carrying a concealed weapon while intoxicated; delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance; and a felony firearms charge. He had previously pleaded no contest to the charges of carrying a concealed weapon, operating under the influence of liquro per se and delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance. The other charges were dismissed.
Smith had no prior offenses before this incident Mason County Prosecutor Paul Spaniola said. Spaniola noted that Smith has strong employment and had been at the same workplace for a number of years. He did recommend SCRAM (an online alcohol monitoring device) once Smith served his jail time.
“I know have to pay for what I have done,” Smith told the court. “What I did was wrong, and I am anxious to move forward and get this behind me. My family has really suffered from all this, and I’m sorry. I am the only breadwinner in the family. I owe it to them to get this straightened out.”
Judge Susan Sniegowski told Smith he had taken the first step in healing by admitting his guilt and accepting responsibility for his actions.
On the carrying a concealed weapon charge, he was sentenced to one year in jail to be served at the court’s discretion and 18 months probation. On the drug charge and the operating under the influence of liquor charge, he was sentenced to 93 days in jail, with 30 days of the term to be served now and the rest at the court’s discretion. He will be placed on SCRAM monitoring for six months once he is released from jail.
On all the charges he was ordered to pay a grand total of $878 in fines, costs, and other court fees and $30 per month while he is on the monitoring device.