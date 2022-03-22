A Ludington man was sentenced to a term with the Michigan Department of Corrections for violating terms of his probation Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Scott David Alexander, 60, was sentenced to 2 to 5 years in prison for being arrested for domestic violence while he was on probation for his third offense of drunken driving, which is a felony.
According to court records, he pleaded guilty on Sept. 2, 2020 to the drunken driving, third offense charge. He violated the his probation after he pleaded guilty on Feb. 1 to the domestic violence charge.
He received a concurrent term of one year in jail for the domestic violence charge. He was given credit for 86 days already served on the charge. He received 380 days credit for time already served on the probation violation. His probation was also revoked.
The victim in the domestic violence incident asked the court to sentence Alexander to a mental health institution in order to get him he help that she feels he needs. She added that he needed to learn how to manage his anger as well.
Kerri Russell, Alexander’s attorney, told the court that her client had been sober for one year now.
“He accepts responsibility for his actions and is working with community mental health,” she added.
“This isn’t the first time you’ve appeared before me in recent years,” Judge Susan K. Sniegowski told Alexander. “And the root of your problems seems to stem from the alcohol abuse. But I’m happy to hear from others today that you seem to be taking responsibility for your actions and are getting handle on your problem.”
He was ordered to pay $258 in fines, costs, and other fees as well as $526.50 in restitution for unpaid alcohol monitoring fees.