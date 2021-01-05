A 20-year-old Ludington man was sentenced to concurrent prison terms on three felony charges before Judge Susan Sniegowski Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
On one charge, Jesus Maria Chavez of 605 S. Washington Ave., was sentenced to 14 to 24 months with the Michigan Department of Corrections. On the other two charges, the sentence range is from a minimum of 14 months to a maximum of 5 years.
Chavez had previously pleaded guilty to assaulting and resisting a police office and seduction. He had entered a no contest plea to the attempted assault to do great bodily harm less than murder. These charges are from three separate case files.
Specifically he was sentenced to 14 to 24 months on the charge involving the police officer. On the attempted assault to do great bodily harm he was sentenced to 14 months to 5 years and on the seduction charge he was sentenced to 18 months to 5 years in prison. Charges of assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, felonious assault, aggravated assault, criminal sexual conduct third degree, and accosting a child for immoral purposes were dismissed.
Despite a request from his defense attorney to lean toward the lighter end of the sentencing guidelines, Judge Sniegowski said she was concerned with Chavez’s criminal record — seven or eight felonies — and the seriousness of these crimes.
“Even though the facts of the cases (are) not entirely clear and the information we have from the strangulation case are ‘all over the place,’ I’m still very concerned with the assaultive nature of these crimes,” she said. “The victim in the strangulation received serious injuries.”
Chavez will be given credit with the MDOC for the 431 days that he has served in the Mason County Jail.
“If my calculations are correct Mr. Chavez, your minimum time will be up in three or four months, so how you act from now until that hearing before the parole board will be taken into consideration,” the judge said. “I encourage you to get into the programs that are going to be of most help to you.
“I realize your life has not been easy but there comes a time when you have to realize that you are responsible for your behavior and you need to take responsibility for your actions,” she continued. “You have to decide if you want to live your life within the confines of the corrections system or live a better life.
“I wish you well.”
“My client has lived a hard life,” Tracie McCarn-Dinehart, defense attorney, told the court. “He is a product of the foster care program and, because of that, he began his association with community mental health services as the age of 6 or 7. He has not been able to continue with those because of the COVID pandemic most of the time that he has been in jail. He has also been under treatment for some cardiac issues while housed at the jail.
“The most glaring thing that stands out to me is his substance abuse issues along with his mental health problems,” she continued. “It’s my understanding that counseling in those areas with the MDOC system are also suspended because of the pandemic.
“He doesn’t need to go to prison,” she argued, “he needs inpatient counseling.”
Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Krienbrink had argued for the judge to follow the high end of the sentencing guidelines.
“These are serious charges, and I’m concerned at his young age that he already has seven or eight felonies on his record,” Krienbrink said. “I think we need to administer the maximum sentence in these cases.”
Chavez must pay $2,217.22 in restitution to the victim of the strangulation for medical bills and an additional $594 in fees to the court.