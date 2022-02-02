A 37-year-old Ludington man was sentenced to prison time on drug charges Tuesday and could face additional sanctions from the Michigan Department of Corrections for violating his parole.
Duston James Horn was sentenced to 6 to 30 years for delivery/manufacture of methamphetamines and being a habitual offender, second offense. He was given a concurrent term of 2 to 3 years for maintaining a drug house.
Judge Susan K. Sniegowski said in rendering her sentence that the terms would be consecutive to whatever additional prison time he may face for violating his parole in committing the above crimes.
Neither Mason County Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand or defense attorney Traci Dinehart had any arguments for the court, but simply ask that the judge follow the plea agreement.
Horn was ordered to pay $326 in fines, costs, and other court fees.