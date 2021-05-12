A Ludington man was sentenced to probation and time served on a charge of possession of methamphetamines Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Jesse James Buckhout was arrested by the Michigan State Police, Feb. 25.
In giving her sentencing comments before Judge Susan Sniegowski, Mason County Prosecutor Lauren Krienbrink indicated that he was found in possession of nine grams of meth in a baggie along with a pipe. But, Krienbrink added, he had been cooperative with troopers at the time of his arrest and that he had no criminal record.
She along with defense attorney Becky Lederer were both in agreement that the proposed sentence of probation and time served for the offense were appropriate.
Buckhout was sentenced to 75 days in jail and was given credit for 75 days already served, and probation of one year. He was ordered to pay $658 in fines, costs, and other court fees as well as a $30 per month monitoring fee.