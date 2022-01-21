A 51-year-old Ludington man was sentenced to five years probation for inappropriately touching women inside local businesses.
Judge Susan K. Sniegowski told Peterson this was a particularly disturbing case, but that she would abide by the plea agreement because she thought it was fair.
Russell Warren Petersen, previously pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct, fourth degree, which is a high court misdemeanor.
“The guidelines for a charge of criminal sexual conduct, fourth degree, are 0-9 months and probation,” the judge said. “You’ve already served two days in jail, and I’m not going to sentence you to more time.
“But you must abide by the rules of your probation or you will end up here again before me, and you don’t want to do that,” she added.
As a term of his probation he was ordered to obtain and follow the guidelines of a mental health evaluation and treatment plan. He is to have no contact with the victim either.
Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink told the court she found the case disturbing.
“This man the victim doesn’t know came up behind her in a store and grabbed her butt, to be frank,” Krienbrink said. “I can’t even imagine how that made her feel. And he did this to her on more than one occasion and in more than one business. She is not the only victim, either.”
The incidents occurred in 2021.
The victim read a Victim’s Impact Statement to the court. She described to the court, sometimes in tears, how these incidents impacted her life.
“There’s even video evidence in some of these instances, and he refuses to own it,” she said.
She continued by saying that she felt he was a danger to the public and that he needed to receive the full sentence possible.
“I have become paranoid and lost my peace of mind,” she added.
Ashley Valente, Petersen’s attorney, told the court her client had no criminal history and that he was not a violent person.
“And he’s on medications already to control his schizophrenia,” Valente added.
Petersen told the court he knew now what he did was wrong.
He was ordered to pay $688 in fines, costs and other court fees that includes a $30 per month monitoring fee while he is on probation.