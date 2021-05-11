A Ludington man was sentenced to concurrent terms of prison time on charges of home invasion and domestic assault before Judge Susan Sniegowski Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Richard Massey Thomas, 34, was sentenced to 20 to 40 months on a charge of home invasion, first degree, and 13 months to five years on a charge of domestic violence, third offense.
Thomas was arrested Feb. 18 by Ludington City Police after he forced his way into the South James Street apartment of a woman he had a previous relationship with for over four years. In forcing his way into the apartment, he damaged the door jam. Once inside, the victim in the incident suffered bruising, pain and ripped clothing after an altercation with Thomas.
Additionally, according to Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink, the victim tried to call police but said Thomas prevented her from doing that.
The victim was present during the proceedings, conducted via Zoom, and said she just hoped that Thomas got the help he needed.
His defense attorney, Becky Lederer, told the judge that her client was interested in serving his time in the S.A.I. (Special Alternatives to Incarceration) “boot camp” program if it was possible.
Judge Sniegowski said it is up to the Department of Corrections staff whether or not an inmate is eligible. She indicated that if Thomas was she wouldn’t have an issue with recommending him for it. Thomas was ordered to pay $326 in fines, costs, and other court fees and $265 in restitution for the broken door jam.