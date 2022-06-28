A Ludington man was ordered to pay back over $6,500 in restitution to West Shore Bank by Judge Susan K. Sniegowski Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Austin Robert Krieger previously pleaded guilty to uttering and publishing in connection with the Feb. 28 incident. A second like charge was dismissed upon his plea of guilty.
He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, with five months of that time to be served immediately, with the rest held in abeyance. He was furthered sentenced to two years probation. The amount of restitution totals $6,654.40. He was ordered to pay $658 in fines, costs and other fees as well as a $30 monitoring fee while he is on probation. The judge ordered that he set up an installment agreement with the court to begin his repayment of the monies.
Beth Hand, assistant prosecutor, said this was a tough case because of Krieger’s age and the fact that this was his first felony charge. But she said she also had grave concern about his attitude.
“In his pre-sentence interview he told the probation agent, when asked what he had learned going through all this, that he had learned what not to do the next time, so he won’t get caught.
“I don’t think someone with that kind of an attitude deserves any breaks frankly,” Hand said.
Judge Sniegowski said she thought the recommended sentence was appropriate before handing it down.
“There is a prison term of up to 14 years I could have given you,” the judge told Krieger. “You are at the age where you are young enough that you can make changes in your life and turn it around. I would suggest you do that.”