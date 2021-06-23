A Ludington man who was charged with drunken driving with an underage person in the vehicle was sentenced to probation Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Ethan Thomas Beetz, 21, 1883 N. Meyers Road, was sentenced to two years’ probation by Judge Susan K. Sniegowski. He was also ordered to serve one day in jail and given credit for one day served.
Beetz was arrested July 4, 2020, by Ludington City Police. He allegedly had a blood-alcohol level of .15. The passenger in the vehicle at the time was 15.
Mason County Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink noted that she felt the recommendation from probation/parole were appropriate in the case.
Defense attorney Becky Lederer said she had seen a change in her client in the last year.
“It’s been a wake-up call for him for sure,” she said.
He was ordered to pay $683 in fines, costs and other court fees.