A Ludington man has chosen to attend an inpatient year-long substance abuse program instead of serving jail time.
That decision was accepted by 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan K. Sniegowski Tuesday, with conditions.
Andrew Lawrence Barrette, 57, 105 W. Melendy St., pleaded guilty via Zoom proceedings Tuesday, to operating a motor vehicle while under the infuence of intoxicants, third offense.
Barrette will report to the Life Challenge Program beginning Monday. Judge Sniegowski said that upon successful completion of the program he would receive day-for-day jail credit. Guidelines for the offense are 0-9 months.
“However, Mr. Barrette, if you fail to complete the program for whatever reason you have 24 hours to report to the jail, and you must contact your probation/parole agent immediately,” Sniegowski told him.
He is to be placed on probation for three years following his completion of the program and must comply with the aftercare program as well.
Had he not chosen the Life Challenge Program, he would have been sentenced to 12 months in jail, with six months of the sentence to be served up front and six months to be served at the court’s discretion. He would have been given credit for two days already served. He was ordered to pay $1,133 in fines, costs and other court fees plus a $30 monthly monitoring fee.
Prosecutor Paul Spaniola said this was actually Barrette’s sixth drunk driving offense, with some dating back to the 1980s.
“Obviously alcohol is a problem for Mr. Barrette,” he said. “And he seems to have a problem with his temper as he’s had three domestic violence offenses over the years as well.
“He needs help,” he continued. “I understand this program is very difficult. I say if Mr. Barrette can successfully complete this program more power to him. I wish him luck.”
His defense attorney, Doug Stevenson, said that his client was highly motivated to complete this program.
“Following his last arrest, he had already contacted the Life Challenge Program for information by the time I talked to him,” Stevenson said. “It cost him his last marriage, which this court is aware of. It was finalized yesterday.
“After he completes the program he wants to move away from Michigan, so I would ask the court to look at minimal probation.”