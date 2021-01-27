A 29-year-old Ludington man was sentenced to jail time and probation Tuesday on a charge of attempting to carrying a concealed weapon by 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Brandon James Mitchell, of 511 N. James St., was sentenced to one year in jail and 18 months probation for the Aug. 23, 2020, incident. The judge ordered that he serve 80 days in jail now and he was given credit for 80 days already served. He must pay $658 in fines, costs and other court fees as well as a $30 per month supervisory fee.
In presenting the case, Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink noted that this was Mitchell’s first felony conviction. She also said that he has a history of substance abuse, namely heroin and methamphetamine. She said he was suffering from some mental health issues as well.
Defense attorney Cory Rickett said that his client had been making progress toward handling his problems.
“He’s also living with his mom now, and that’s a stable environment,” Rickett added. “His mom is retired from the Michigan Department of Corrections, and she knows how to enforce the rules.”
In rendering her sentence, Judge Sniegowski said it was important for Mitchell to get the help he needed and she felt the plea agreement was fair.