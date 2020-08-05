The young man who lead police on a foot chase in Cartier Park last March and then assaulted or resisted several police officers at the Mason County Jail appeared in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday to enter a plea.
Devin McKay Martin, 20, 702 N. Rowe St., pleaded guilty to three counts plus a probation violation before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Martin told the court that he went to Cartier Park that day, March 16, to clear his head. He quietly told the court that he had just found out that he might lose the mother of his child and his child earlier that day.
“I needed time to think,” Martin said.
He was approached by Ludington Police Officer Mike Fort first, whom he did flee from. After a tussle and being tased, Martin was taken into custody. In the tussle, Fort was injured and sought medical treatment for his injuries.
Upon being taken to the Mason County Jail, he then resisted and opposed three more officers, Austin Morse and Capt. Steve Wietrzykowski both Ludington Police officers, and Mason County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Beker.
He entered a guilty plea to resisting and opposing a police officer causing injury and two counts of resisting and opposing a police officer. Another count of resisting and opposing a police officer will be dismissed at the time of his sentencing. The charge of being a habitual offender, second offense, will also be dismissed at the time of his sentencing. The plea agreement calls for him to be sentenced to 18-48 months with the Michigan Department of Corrections.
The agreement also calls for Martin to pay $2,052.83 in restitution to the City of Ludington for workmen’s compensation for the injuries to Fort.
Martin also pleaded guilty to violating his probation and his sentence on that will be served concurrently with the other charges. He was on probation for attempted unlawful imprisonment.
Martin was remanded to the Mason County Jail where he has been since his arrest and will be sentenced Oct. 6.