A former Ludington man who threatened his spouse with a hammer earlier this year entered guilty pleas Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Kevin Allan Fitch, 31, Manistee, entered guilty pleas to two counts of domestic violence and a charge of felonious assault. According to the plea deal, a charge of interfering with a telecommunications device and a second charge of felonious assault will be dismissed at the time of his sentencing.
The charges were filed after police were called to Fitch’s residence at 712 N. Emily Street on two different occasions, March 4 and July 14, to handle the domestic violence complaints.
According to statements made in court Tuesday, the felonious assault charge, it was in relation to an incident in which Fitch threatened his spouse with a hammer. He will be sentenced Dec. 8.