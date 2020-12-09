A Ludington man pleaded guilty to a count of attempted assault with intent to do great bodily harm or by strangulation in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon during a hearing conducted via Zoom.
Steven Luke Dykman pleaded to the charge while a charge of assault to do great bodily harm less than murder and a charge of domestic violence were to be dismissed at sentencing.
The count of attempted strangulation was in relation to an incident in the 900 block of North Washington Avenue on March 7.
The plea agreement called for one year in jail with four months to be served up front via monitoring through an ankle bracelet, or a SCRAM tether. The rest of the jail time is being recommended to be served at the court’s discretion. Fines, costs and restitution were also up to the court’s discretion, and a request for restitution has yet to be made, if one is going to be.
Judge Susan Sniegowski accepted Dykman’s plea, and sentencing has been scheduled for Jan. 26, 2021.