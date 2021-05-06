A man Ludington City Police arrested last year for possession of drugs within 1,000 feet of Foster Elementary School entered pleas in three different case files Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Dale Skyler Simerson, 42, Ludington, pleaded guilty to several offenses and pleaded guilty to being a habitual offender, which elevates the maximum penalty on the offenses he did plead guilty to.
Simerson pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamines within 1,000 feet of school or library property; resisting and opposing a police officer; and, being a habitual offender, second offense notice. He also pleaded guilty to a probation violation which charged him with failing to register with the state’s Sex Offender Registry, second offense notice.
Because he pleaded guilty to being a habitual offender, second offense notice, it elevates the maximum penalty for the offenses by one and one-half times. On the possession charges the maximum penalty is now 30 years incarceration; the resisting and opposing charge, three years; and the failing to register charge to seven years.
He was arrested by police on Halloween 2020.
Simerson is scheduled to be sentenced on all the charges June 22 at 2:30 p.m.