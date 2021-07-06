A Ludington man pleaded guilty to resisting and obstructing an officer in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday before Judge Susan Sniegowski.
Donald Thomas Miller, 33, pleaded guilty to a count of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer. A habitual offense notice fourth offense was agreed to be reduced by the prosecutor’s office down to a second offense notice.
Miller will be required to plead guilty to the misdemeanor counts in three cases pending in 79th District court.
Miller affirmed that he committed the resisting and opposing crime when asked by Sniegowski. His attorney, Becky Lederer, asked how he committed the crime, and Miller clarified by saying that he ran away from Ludington Police Department officers and not obeying commands from the officer.
Mason County Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand said the sentences in the misdemeanor files will be recommended to run concurrent to the sentence received in the case in circuit court.
Miller will be sentenced in the circuit court case on Sept. 7.