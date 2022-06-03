A Ludington man pleaded guilty to three felonies in two separate cases, including seduction, in 51st Circuit Court Thursday.
Devonta Gene Young pleaded guilty to a charge of seduction in a case from August 2019. In that case, Young was initially charged with criminal sexual conduct first degree (relationship) and delivering marijuana to a minor. The case was investigated by the Ludington Police Department.
In the second case, Young pleaded guilty to two felony counts of attempted resisting/obstructing/assaulting a police officer. He was originally charged with three felony counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer and a misdemeanor count of disturbing the peace.
Young will be sentenced in both cases July 19.