A Ludington man pleaded guilty to three felonies in two separate cases, including seduction, in 51st Circuit Court Thursday.

Devonta Gene Young pleaded guilty to a charge of seduction in a case from August 2019. In that case, Young was initially charged with criminal sexual conduct first degree (relationship) and delivering marijuana to a minor. The case was investigated by the Ludington Police Department.

In the second case, Young pleaded guilty to two felony counts of attempted resisting/obstructing/assaulting a police officer. He was originally charged with three felony counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer and a misdemeanor count of disturbing the peace.

Young will be sentenced in both cases July 19.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.

