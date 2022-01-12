A Ludington man entered pleas to weapons charges Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Mark Alan Nash Sr., 59, pleaded guilty to possession of weapons/firearms by a felon and possession by a felon of ammunition. Two counts of attempted felony firearms were dismissed upon his plea to the other two charges.
Additionally, he pleaded guilty to being a habitual offender, second offense notice.
He will be sentenced at 1 p.m., Feb. 22, if he meets conditions set forth by the Michigan Department of Corrections probation/parole office and the Department of Health and Human Services.
When Nash was arrested late last year at his home, arresting officers found the home “less than liveable,” according to what Beth Hand, assistant prosecutor, told the court Tuesday.
In order for him to be sentenced next month he must sanitize and clean the home to the satisfaction of both agencies.
The charges, according to Hand, arose after Nash had a confrontation at Ludington schools in regard to his child.