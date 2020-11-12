A Ludington man pleaded guilty to a weapons charge Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Brandon James Mitchell, 29, 511 N. James St., pleaded guilty to a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.
The plea agreement calls for him to serve one year in jail, with 45 days of the jail term up front and the rest to be served at the court’s discretion as well as probation. The gun has also been forfeited.
The sentencing guidelines in the case call for a sentence in the range of 0-9 months. He will be sentenced Jan. 15.
Mitchell was arrested Aug. 23 following an incident in Branch Township.