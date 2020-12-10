A Ludington man who stabbed another in the neck with a screwdriver entered a plea in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday.
Jesus Maria Chavez, 20, of 605 S.Washington Ave., entered a plea of no contest an added count of attempted assault to do great bodily harm less than murder. A plea of no contest means that he neither denies or admits to the charges filed against him. A charge of felonious assault and aggravated assault will be dismissed at his sentencing. Court guidelines on the charge call for a term of 14 to 29 months incarceration.
Chavez was arrested Aug. 29, 2019, by Ludington City Police after they were called at 3 a.m. to a disturbance on Sixth Street.
Prosecutor Paul Spaniola said that Chavez will be responsible for paying restitution for the victim’s medical bills, which now total over $2,200.
Chavez remains lodged in the Mason County awaiting sentencing in this case as well as the adjudication of several other circuit court charges. Those other charges include resisting and obstructing a police officer after a Nov. 1, 2019, arrest. He was also charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct after a Sept. 25, 2019, arrest.