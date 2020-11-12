A Ludington man who threatened to shoot his long-term girlfriend and members of her family entered a plea of no contest in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Kody Michael Shriver, 28, 7065 N. Dennis Road, pleaded no contest Tuesday to aggravated stalking, assault by strangulation and domestic violence. A plea of no contest means that Shriver neither confirms or denies the charges against him, but he may be sentenced as if he pleaded guilty.
Shriver was arrested following the March 6 incident in Branch Township at a Navajo Trail residence that he shared with his girlfriend of 12 years and their two children.
At the time of his sentencing, which is set for Dec. 15, the plea agreement calls for Shriver to be sentenced to time served — roughly 8 months from the time of his arrest until his release on Tuesday. According to the plea agreement, the sentence will be one year discretionary jail time as well being placed on GPS monitoring for six months following his release from jail. He will be placed on probation as well, with that amount of time to be determined at sentencing.
In regard to the domestic violence charge, Judge Sniegowski said that Shriver grabbed his girlfriend by the hair and pushed her into a door jam. It injured her face, and then he began to choke her from behind.
Shriver threatened to shoot her or any of her family members with a .20 gauge shotgun which was in his Jeep parked in the garage. The weapon was not in his possession at the time of the assault.
“After he was arrested and lodged in the Mason County Jail, he made multiple phone calls to other individuals asking them to contact the victim,” Judge Sniegowski said. “That criminal activity resulted in the stalking charge.”
According to the plea agreement, one count of interfering with a telephone will be dismissed and a pending case in 79th District Court will also be dismissed according to Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola. The pending case contains a misdemeanor charge of malicious destruction of property, according to online records of district court. Shriver, however, will be ordered to pay $400 in restitution for damaged mailboxes in that case, according to the agreement.