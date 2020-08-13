Rudy Lee Walkley pleaded no contest to charges of attempted felonious assault with dangerous weapon and domestic violence Tuesday, Aug. 11, in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
He was originally arraigned with two additional charges of felonious assault with a dangerous weapon.
Walkley was arrested after an incident on Jan. 20, when the Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alleged assault in the 4900 block of West Progress Drive in Pere Marquette Township.
The attempted assault charge was a high count misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of two years incarceration and/or $1,000 fine.
Based on a Mason County Sheriff’s Office police report Sniegowski read during the hearing, she said there was a basis for the attempted assault with a dangerous weapon.
“There were reports that he was threatening the victims with a handgun. Later in the report, one victim says there was a 50 percent he had a handgun, the other said 75 percent (chance),” Sniegowski said. “Regardless, if there was a gun involved, there were also the threat made with the vehicle.”
The sentencing date was set for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.