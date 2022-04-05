A Ludington man pleaded no contest to a felony assault charge and criminal sexual conduct third degree in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan Sniegowski Tuesday afternoon.
Paul Edward Bliss pleaded no contest to a charge of assault to do great bodily harm less than murder and a charge of criminal sexual conduct third degree (force or coercion). Bliss’s attorney, Al Swanson, said the reason for pleading no contest was because of civil liability.
Sniegowski used the testimony from the preliminary exam that took place in February 2020 — just prior to the shutdowns for COVID-19 — as the basis for accepting the pleas of no contest.
At sentencing, a count of criminal sexual conduct first degree, a count of unlawful imprisonment and a count of criminal sexual conduct — assault with intent to commit penetration all will be dismissed.
The initial incident took place on Aug. 18, 2018, when Bliss met the victim on Stearns Beach, and he went to her residence where he then committed the acts, Sniegowski said in recapping the preliminary exam testimony.
Bliss also pleaded no contest to habitual offender, second offense notice.
He will be sentenced on May 24.