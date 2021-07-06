A Ludington man pleaded guilty to illegally using a financial transaction device and embezzling more than $1,000 but less than $20,000 Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Justin Scott Gannon, 27, pleaded guilty to the counts before Judge Susan Sniegowski.
Gannon affirmed to Sniegowski that he used a credit card that he had in his possession from his former employer, Cottage Works, to make purchases in mid-November 2020 at Dunham’s. Gannon indicated that he had the credit card after his employment at Cottage Works ended.
He will be sentenced on Sept. 7, and a second count of illegally using a transaction device will be dismissed. Mason County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Beth Hand said her office is recommending a sentence within the guideline range, probation and restitution to Cottage Works for more than $2,500.