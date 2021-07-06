A Ludington man pleaded guilty to illegally using a financial transaction device and embezzling more than $1,000 but less than $20,000 Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.

Justin Scott Gannon, 27, pleaded guilty to the counts before Judge Susan Sniegowski.

Gannon affirmed to Sniegowski that he used a credit card that he had in his possession from his former employer, Cottage Works, to make purchases in mid-November 2020 at Dunham’s. Gannon indicated that he had the credit card after his employment at Cottage Works ended.

He will be sentenced on Sept. 7, and a second count of illegally using a transaction device will be dismissed. Mason County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Beth Hand said her office is recommending a sentence within the guideline range, probation and restitution to Cottage Works for more than $2,500.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.

