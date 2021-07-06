A Ludington man pleaded guilty to two counts of resisting a police officer Tuesday afternoon in Mason County’s 51st Circuit Court.
Eleasar Esparza Jr., 29, pleaded to the charges while also being convicted of probation violation from previous cases in front of Judge Susan Sniegowski.
The charges come from an incident from March 13 in Pere Marquette Township.
The plea agreement asks for placing Esparza in the 150-day KPEP program. The program allows offenders to be placed there where more is required than probation, but does not place the offender in the prison system.
He will be sentenced on Sept. 7.