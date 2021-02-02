A Ludington man charged in a domestic violence incident was given jail time and placed on probation Tuesday by 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Austin Grant Mareches, 27, of 716 E. Ludington Ave., was sentenced to one year in jail and was placed on probation for two years on charges of domestic violence and interfering with a telecommunications device.
Mareches was ordered serve one year in jail, with 19 days to be served up front. He was given credit for 19 days already served and the rest of the time will be served at the court’s discretion on the interfering with a telecommunications device charge. On the domestic violence charge he was given a concurrent jail term and no probation for the misdemeanor offense. He was ordered to pay $618 in fines, costs and other court fees and $30 per month monitoring fee as long as he is on tether monitoring. A second count of domestic violence was dismissed at his sentencing Tuesday.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Beth Hand asked the judge to follow the plea agreement. Defense attorney Traci McCarn-Dinehart asked the plea agreement be followed as well.
“My client has taken the high road right from the beginning,” McCarn-Dinehart said. “He has admitted his flaws. He began working with Connection Point shortly after his arrest and has been a resident at Boon House for several months. He has been an exemplary resident while there and has gone above and beyond with his involvement. He realizes his problems are tied to his mental health issues which are being addessed. He wants to be a better man for his family and himself.”