A Ludington man was sentenced to jail time and probation for attempted home invasion, first degree Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Kyle James Kline was sentenced to two years probation and 33 days in jail, with 33 days of credit given for time served, for the July 6, 2021, incident. A charge of home invasion, first degree, was dismissed.
“This was not a case of home invasion,” defense attorney Doug Stevenson, said. “He got a call that made him believe that his girlfriend was in trouble. He left where he was and went over to what he believed was her house. Turned out it was the wrong house.
“But the people of the home he entered, opened the door and let him in,” Stevenson added. “That’s not home invasion.”
Mason County Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand disagreed, saying that the crime was pretty egregious, but did not go into detail.
She did add however that Kline had a number of other charges pending in district court, including one charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a high blood alcohol content.
Kline was ordered to pay $648 in fines, costs and other court fees. He was ordered to pay $30 per month monitoring fee while he is on probation.