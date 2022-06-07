A Ludington man was sentenced to 10 months in jail with credit for time served for a probation violation Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan Sniegowski.
Donald Thomas Miller pleaded guilty to violating his probation, and he accepted the jail term with credit for 225 days served.
For his guilty plea, the charges in a separate case — tampering with an electronic monitoring device and habitual offender fourth offense — were dismissed.
He was on probation as a part of a verdict for resisting and obstructing an officer and habitual offender second offense notice.