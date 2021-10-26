A Ludington man was sentenced to 8 to 60 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections Tuesday before 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
The time will be served concurrently to the time which he is presently serving in prison.
William Geoffrey Buchanan, 32, was sentenced on a charge of criminal sexual conduct, third degree, with force or cohesion.
Mason County Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink told the court of Buchanan’s long criminal history.
“But in an assessment of this case, along with the consultation of the victim, I’m comfortable with and believe that a nine-year cap on the prison term is appropriate.”
A long time friend of Buchanan’s, who was also the victim in the case, told the court that at 29, she thought something like this would never happen to her.
“But my life changed in 2019,” the victim told the court. “It did happen to me. I became terrified and paranoid that he would be there every time I turned around. It got to the point that I couldn’t work. I began working with a therapist, but then COVID-19 hit and that stopped.
“Then I found out I was pregnant,” she continued. “When I went for DNA testing, I couldn’t believe it. My friend had made me pregnant.”
She continued to tell the court of her journey through pregnancy, how difficult it was, and that finally in July she was able to go back to work.
“I found a job I love and that I’m good at,” she said. “With the loving help of my family and friends, I’m happy to say that 947 days since it happened that I’m now on my way to being myself again. And today I’m getting closure.”
Buchanan’s attorney, Raquel Salas, told the court that her client was ashamed and embarrassed about the incident.
“He’s sorry he ruined a long-time friendship,” Salas said.
Judge Sniegowski said that she felt the sentence was appropriate in taking all the elements of the case into consideration.
Buchanan was currently serving time for an offense that occurred on Feb. 7, 2019. He was sentenced to concurrent terms of 18 months to 25 years on charges of aggravated second degree domestic violence and felonious assault by strangulation.
Prior to that he had served prison time for child abuse, third degree in 2013 and two counts of possession of illegal substances in 2009.