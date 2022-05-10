A Ludington man was sentenced to two terms with the Michigan Department of Corrections for nearly strangling a Ludington woman and her teenage son to death last November.
Brian Keith Blackburn, 33, was sentenced to 40 months to 20 years on a charge of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder, strangulation, and being a habitual offender, third offense. He was given an additional 40 months to 10 years for attempting to commit great bodily harm less than murder and being a habitual offender, third offense. A second count of assault to do great bodily harm less than murder and assault with a dangerous weapon were dismissed when Blackburn was in court in April.
The charges were filed after the incident when Blackburn admitted to authorities that he assaulted a 35-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy in a Ludington home. In April he had entered a no contest plea, and the judge accepted it, based on the fact, according to his attorney, that he had no memory of events due to being highly intoxicated.
Both Mason County Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand and Blackburn’s defense attorney, Ashley Siegel, just asked the court to follow the plea agreement. Hand did however add that Blackburn had quite a history of substance abuse.
Judge Sniegowski said the no contact order with the victim, minor child, or their immediate family would be strictly enforced.
“And that means directly or indirectly, Mr. Blackburn,” she warned.