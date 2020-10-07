A 20-year-old Ludington man was sentenced to concurrent prison terms in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Devin McKay Martin of 502 E. Danaher St., Apt. No. 2, was sentenced to 18 months to 5 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections for violating the terms of his probation. He received the second concurrent term of 18 months to 5 years, for resisting/opposing/assaulting a police causing injury and two counts of resisting/opposing/obstructing a police officer. Additionally he was ordered to pay the City of Ludington $2,152.82 in restitution in connection with LPD Officer Mike Fort’s injuries.
McKay told the court he knew he “messed up” and just wanted to get his prison term taken care and get out to “help care for his child.”
Judge Sniegowski told McKay that she knew he struggled with substance abuse which in the past had lead to mental health concerns.
“I hope you can take full advantage of the substance abuse and mental health programs that will be offered to you in prison,” she added.
He had been on probation since Oct. 9, 2018 when he was sentenced, after pleading no contest, to attempted unlawful imprisonment.
This was the charge that he was on probation for when he violated that probation on March 16 when he assaulted Fort and resisted other officers.